Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions (VIAV) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viavi Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viavi Solutions’ market cap is currently $3.74B and has a P/E ratio of 136.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIAV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.