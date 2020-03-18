Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions (VIAV), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viavi Solutions’ market cap is currently $2.4B and has a P/E ratio of 58.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More on VIAV: