Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Northland Securities gave Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Susquehanna. Analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Energy Industries, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viavi Solutions with a $16.71 average price target, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Viavi Solutions’ market cap is currently $2.99B and has a P/E ratio of 104.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.80.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.