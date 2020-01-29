Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.41, close to its 52-week high of $16.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 52.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Viavi Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIAV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More on VIAV: