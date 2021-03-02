Viatris (VTRS) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Viatris (VTRS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viatris with a $20.40 average price target, which is a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Viatris’ market cap is currently $17.89B and has a P/E ratio of 28.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTRS in relation to earlier this year.

Mylan NV is a pharmaceutical healthcare company. The firm engages in the development, license, manufacture, market and distribution of generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Rest of World. The North America segment develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized and cream, or ointment form. The Europe segment operates through subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The Rest of World segment comprises of operations in Japan, Australia, China, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Middle East and South East Asia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.