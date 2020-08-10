ViaSat (VSAT) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Buy rating to ViaSat (VSAT), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViaSat is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.00, a 93.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.10 and a one-year low of $25.10. Currently, ViaSat has an average volume of 545.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VSAT in relation to earlier this year.

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.