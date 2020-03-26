ViaSat (VSAT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat (VSAT) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

ViaSat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ViaSat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $588 million and net profit of $6.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $555 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.