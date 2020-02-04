ViaSat (VSAT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat (VSAT), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.20, close to its 52-week low of $63.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViaSat is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.33.

Based on ViaSat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VSAT in relation to earlier this year.

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems.

