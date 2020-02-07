ViaSat (VSAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat (VSAT) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.05, close to its 52-week low of $62.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Audiocodes, Lantronix, and Harmonic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ViaSat with a $108.33 average price target, which is a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.31 and a one-year low of $62.35. Currently, ViaSat has an average volume of 284.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VSAT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems.

