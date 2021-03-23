Viant Technology (DSP) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Viant Technology (DSP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 73.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viant Technology with a $57.33 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on March 8, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DSP: