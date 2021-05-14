Viant Technology (DSP) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Viant Technology (DSP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.09, close to its 52-week low of $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viant Technology with a $51.67 average price target.

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

