ViacomCBS (VIAC) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.26, close to its 52-week low of $28.17.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 65.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.40, which is a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.71 and a one-year low of $28.17. Currently, ViacomCBS has an average volume of 7.92M.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.