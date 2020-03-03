ViacomCBS (VIAC) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.31, close to its 52-week low of $23.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 48.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ViacomCBS with a $41.00 average price target, which is a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ViacomCBS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.87 billion and GAAP net loss of $258 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.02 billion and had a net profit of $561 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIAC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.