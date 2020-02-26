VF (VFC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on VF (VFC) today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.24, close to its 52-week low of $76.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.17.

Based on VF’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $465 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $464 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Steven Rendle, the COB, Pres & CEO of VFC sold 241,883 shares for a total of $22,048,764.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

