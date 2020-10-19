VF (VFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Buy rating on VF (VFC) on October 16 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.86, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

VF’s market cap is currently $29.54B and has a P/E ratio of 90.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -279.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Alan Mccollough, a Director at VFC sold 9,501 shares for a total of $637,232.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The Jeans segment markets denim and related casual apparel products globally. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Greensboro, NC.