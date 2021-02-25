Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at UBS

In a report released today, Supriya Subramanian from UBS upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Subramanian is ranked #1852 out of 7331 analysts.

Vestas Wind Systems AS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Vestas Wind Systems AS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.27 billion and net profit of $563 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.65 billion and had a net profit of $283 million.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded by Smith Hansen and Peder Hansen in 1945 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.