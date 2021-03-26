Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) Gets a Buy Rating from Bernstein

Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) received a Buy rating from Bernstein analyst Bernstein yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vestas Wind Systems AS.

The company has a one-year high of $87.34 and a one-year low of $25.95. Currently, Vestas Wind Systems AS has an average volume of 133K.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded by Smith Hansen and Peder Hansen in 1945 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.