Veru (VERU) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on January 14, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Veru (VERU), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11, close to its 52-week high of $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Anchiano Therapeutics, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $5.83 average price target, which is a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.35 and a one-year low of $1.18. Currently, Veru has an average volume of 244.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERU in relation to earlier this year.

Veru, Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals.

