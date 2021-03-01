Veru (VERU) Initiated with a Buy at Brookline Capital Markets

Veru (VERU) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.75, which is a 59.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.57 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Veru has an average volume of 9.99M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veru, Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals. Its oncology drug candidates includes VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and VERU-100, a long-acting GnRH antagonist 3 month subcutaneous depot, planned phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer. The company’s urology specialty pharmaceutical drug candidate is TADFIN, a tadalafil and finasteride combination oral capsule, for the treatment of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Its commercial products include the FC2 Female/Internal condom for prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and PREBOOST 4% benzocaine wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation marketed as Roman Swipes by getroman.com. The company was founded by William R. Gargiulo Jr. and O.B. Parrish in 1996 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.