Veru (VERU) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Veru (VERU), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.32, close to its 52-week high of $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anchiano Therapeutics, Miragen Therapeutics, and Outlook Therapeutics.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

Based on Veru’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERU in relation to earlier this year.

Veru, Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals.

