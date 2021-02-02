Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) yesterday and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.44, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $264.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $59.57B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.