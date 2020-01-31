Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $224.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 40.3% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $262.19, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $57.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More on VRTX: