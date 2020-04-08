Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) on April 6 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $247.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $267.60, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $64.21B and has a P/E ratio of 56.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.