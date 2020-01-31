Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.31, close to its 52-week high of $237.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $246.44 average price target.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $57.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.55 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. It focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

