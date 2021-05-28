Vertex Energy (VTNR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Energy (VTNR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 65.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, representing a 200.7% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Vertex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.08 million and net profit of $600.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.18 million.

Vertex Energy, Inc. engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil division engaged in operations across the entire used motor oil recycling value chain, including collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, refinement, and sales of aggregated feedstock and re-refined products to end users. The Refining & Marketing division engaged in the aggregation of feedstock, re-refining it into value end products, and selling these products to customers, as well as related transportation and storage activities. The Recovery division engages in the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams. This division also provides industrial dismantling, demolition, decommissioning, investment recovery and marine salvage services in industrial facilities. The company was founded by Benjamin P. Cowart on May 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

