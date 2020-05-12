Verso (VRS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Verso (VRS), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and JC Penney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verso is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.06 and a one-year low of $9.61. Currently, Verso has an average volume of 330.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the Paper and Pulp business segments. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book, and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.