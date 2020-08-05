Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61, close to its 52-week low of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, which is a 164.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.67 and a one-year low of $6.13. Currently, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 116K.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.