Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Needham analyst Serge Belanger today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.20, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.9% and a 30.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, which is a 144.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.67 and a one-year low of $6.79. Currently, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 69.99K.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris.