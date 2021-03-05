Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Repare Therapeutics.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $354.6M and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.