Verra Mobility (VRRM) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 30, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Verra Mobility (VRRM), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.25, close to its 52-week high of $15.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Verra Mobility has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Verra Mobility’s market cap is currently $2.31B and has a P/E ratio of -482.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.