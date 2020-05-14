Verona Pharma (VRNA) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 44.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verona Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.89 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, Verona Pharma has an average volume of 54.98K.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.