Verona Pharma (VRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verona Pharma with a $22.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.71 and a one-year low of $3.70. Currently, Verona Pharma has an average volume of 138.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.