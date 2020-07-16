Vermilion Energy (VET) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET) yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.2% and a 26.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.43, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and GAAP net loss of $1.32 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $511 million and had a net profit of $39.55 million.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

