Vermilion Energy (VET) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET), with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $9.75 average price target, implying a 200.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $27.48 and a one-year low of $2.62. Currently, Vermilion Energy has an average volume of 1.62M.

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate.