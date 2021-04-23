Verizon (VZ) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Verizon (VZ), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 79.7% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Wideopenwest, and GDS Holdings.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.91, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $61.95 and a one-year low of $52.85. Currently, Verizon has an average volume of 19.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verizon Communications, Inc. provides wireless and wireline communications services and products through its two segments: Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group. The Verizon Business segment also offers video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long distance voice services and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.