Verizon (VZ) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Verizon (VZ), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $63.43 average price target.

Verizon’s market cap is currently $246.2B and has a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.18.

