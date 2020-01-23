Verizon (VZ) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Hold rating on Verizon (VZ) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Apple.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.56, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.22 and a one-year low of $52.28. Currently, Verizon has an average volume of 11.57M.

