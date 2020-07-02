Verizon (VZ) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Verizon (VZ), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dish Network, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.17.

Based on Verizon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.61 billion and net profit of $4.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.13 billion and had a net profit of $5.03 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VZ in relation to earlier this year.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.