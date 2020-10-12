Verizon (VZ) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Verizon (VZ) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 59.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $62.82 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Verizon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.45 billion and net profit of $4.7 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.07 billion and had a net profit of $3.94 billion.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

