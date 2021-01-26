Verizon (VZ) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Verizon (VZ) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $62.88 average price target.

Verizon’s market cap is currently $241.7B and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VZ in relation to earlier this year.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.