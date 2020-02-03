Verizon (VZ) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 30, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Verizon (VZ), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 81.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and GDS Holdings.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.30, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Verizon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.78 billion and net profit of $5.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.28 billion and had a net profit of $1.94 billion.

