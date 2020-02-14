Verizon (VZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Verizon (VZ), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.56, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.22 and a one-year low of $54.26. Currently, Verizon has an average volume of 12.12M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VZ: