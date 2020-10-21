Verizon (VZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Verizon (VZ), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.20, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Verizon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.45 billion and net profit of $4.7 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.07 billion and had a net profit of $3.94 billion.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

