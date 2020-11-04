Verizon (VZ) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer of Verizon (VZ), Craig L Silliman, sold shares of VZ for $601K.

Following Craig L Silliman’s last VZ Sell transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.0%. In addition to Craig L Silliman, one other VZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.22 and a one-year low of $48.84. Currently, Verizon has an average volume of 10.69M. VZ’s market cap is $239 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.10.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.63, reflecting a -7.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Verizon has been negative according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Craig L Silliman’s trades have generated a -4.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on VZ: