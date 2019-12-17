Veritone (VERI) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritone with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.98 and a one-year low of $2.43. Currently, Veritone has an average volume of 446K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERI in relation to earlier this year.

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services.