Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Verisk Analytics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.00, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $197.00 price target.

Verisk Analytics’ market cap is currently $28.03B and has a P/E ratio of 41.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRSK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Christopher Foskett, a Director at VRSK sold 1,255 shares for a total of $221,194.

Incorporated in 1971, New York-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services.