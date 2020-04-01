Verint Systems (VRNT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Needham gave Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Verint Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Verint Systems’ market cap is currently $2.87B and has a P/E ratio of 56.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Intelligence Solutions, Cyber Intelligence Solutions, and Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions. The Enterprise Intelligence segment includes solutions for customer analytics, engagement management, and workforce optimization. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions segment handles the fraud, risk, and compliance market. The company was founded in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More on VRNT: