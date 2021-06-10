Verint Systems (VRNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Verint Systems (VRNT) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Verint Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.38, implying a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Verint Systems’ market cap is currently $3.04B and has a P/E ratio of -202.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRNT in relation to earlier this year.

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Intelligence Solutions, Cyber Intelligence Solutions, and Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions. The Enterprise Intelligence segment includes solutions for customer analytics, engagement management, and workforce optimization. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The Video and Situation Intelligence Solutions segment handles the fraud, risk, and compliance market. The company was founded in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.