VerifyMe (VRME) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on VerifyMe (VRME) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 101.7% and a 68.9% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VerifyMe is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.75 and a one-year low of $2.29. Currently, VerifyMe has an average volume of 176.6K.

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.