Vericel (VCEL) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Hold rating to Vericel (VCEL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 46.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on Vericel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.39 million and net profit of $9.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.34 million and had a net profit of $5.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VCEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Dominick Colangelo, the President & CEO of VCEL bought 23,438 shares for a total of $56,204.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.